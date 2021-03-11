Shikhar Dhawan will soon be seen in movies, said to have shot for a project

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 17

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will soon be seen in movies and it is learnt that he has already shot for one. As per Pinkvilla, Shikhar is gearing up to make his acting debut with a big, mainstream film, for which he has already finished shooting.

“Shikhar always had huge respect for actors, and when he was offered this part he was happy to come aboard. The makers felt that Shikhar suits the character and reached out to him a few months back. It’s a proper full length role and is not a cameo. His part is pivotal to the film, which is expected to release sometime this year,” says Pinkvilla.

In October, Shikhar was spotted with Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu. The movie also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

This led to rumours that the cricketer is a part of the film. It was later known that Shikhar and Akshay are close friends and Shikhar was on the set to meet him.

Meanwhile, Shikhar also shares a close bond with Ranveer Singh. He had shared a picture with the actor in December last year, and captioned it as, “Lovely meeting you as always bro. Big congratulations on the success of 83. Enjoyed watching it. Amazing movie.”