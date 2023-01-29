Shilpa Rao calls Deepika Padukone 'boss lady' as both bask in the success of Besharam rang

ANI
Mumbai, January 29
They are at present the women of the moment. They have popularized the 'Besharam rang', one on-screen and the other in the playback! Singer Shilpa Rao took to Instagram on Sunday to treat her fans with a frame sharing with none other than Deepika Padukone. She introduced Deepika as the "BOSS LADY onscreen and offscreen".
Shilpa's photographer husband Ritesh Krishnan also joind the duo for the picture-perfect frame.
Shilpa captioned her frame, "With the BOSS LADY onscreen and offscreen ... @deepikapadukone Thank you for the love and warmth each time I meet you. More power to you. @riteshkrishnan and I had a super duper night." Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Fans flooded Shilpa's comment section with innovative posts.
One wrote, "She's just the body. You are the SOUL." Another fan wrote, "Nasha Chadta Rehna Chaahiye ..."
Earlier Shilpa posted a frame with the 'Pathaan' Shah Rukh Khan. From the frames, it's evident that Shilpa is enjoying her moments of fame.
Known as a soulful singer Shilpa has some chartbuster hits to her credit. 'Hardum Humdum' (Ludo), 'Tere Hawaale' (Laal Singh Chaddha) are some of her recent hits.
Shilpa and Deepika have another superhit association back in the time. In 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', Shilpa crooned 'Khuda Jaane Mein', in which Deepika sizzled with Ranbir Kapoor on-screen.
