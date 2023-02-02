Shilpa, Shamita used to fight as latter didn't share clothes

Mumbai, February 2

Actress Shilpa Shetty shared a candid birthday post for her younger sister Shamita Shetty, who turned 44 on Thursday.

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a reel for her sister featuring their pictures together.

Shilpa captioned the clip: "From sharing a box of chocolates and NOT wanting to share clothes..From being each other's agony aunts to pulling each other's hair out. To... NOW becoming an inseparable pair. I love you to the moon and back...." "HAPPPYYYYY BIRTHDAAAAYYYYY, my darling Tunki! Wishing you only all the choicest blessings the universe has to offer and great health above all. @shamitashetty_official." Shilpa was last seen on the silver screen in 'Nikkamma'. Shamita made her film debut with 2000 film 'Mohabbatein', she was last seen in 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

IANS