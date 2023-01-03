Shilpa Shetty celebrates 'the most amazing father-in-law' on his birthday

ANI
Mumbai, January 3
On the occasion of her father-in-law's birthday, actor Shilpa Shetty dropped a sweet wish.
"Happy birthday, Dad! Celebrating the most amazing father-in-law, today...Wishing you many more years of good health and happiness. Love you, Dad," she posted on Instagram.
Alongside the heartfelt note, she uploaded a video featuring moments spent with her father-in-law. The video has pictures of Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra feeding cake to him.
In the video, we can also see Shilpa's father-in-law spending time with her daughter Samisha.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Shilpa and Raj tied the knot on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to son Viaan. And in February, the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in an action comedy film 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. She will soon be making her grand OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
The show aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism" of police personnel across the country.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...