Shilpa Shetty combines burning calories with some fab music, here's the video

Mumbai, March 6

It's Monday. And Shilpa Shetty can't be wrong with Monday motivation fitness video. The super-fit actor suggested to burn calories while grooving to some 'fab' music in her latest video.

Shilpa shared the video of her cardio drill. Taking to Instagram Shilpa wrote in the caption, "Let your #MondayMotivation be something that you love doing, what better combo than an amalgam of burning calories on some fab music." Any guesses what Shilpa listened to while working out? She played out the remix version of Chammak Challo and Oo Antava Vaa...

Sharing a glimpse into her workout mode, Shilpa wrote, "My routine today was the Lower Body Targeted Cardio Drill. It works the cardiovascular system & legs majorly, Glutes, Quadriceps, and Hamstrings. This routine can actually be added to a quick cardio session post-weight-training or as a finisher to your leg day training. But, it has to be timed. e.g.: You can do 3 or more reps for 60 seconds each." The 'Baazigar' actor also shared a cautionary note saying, "(Just remember: If you have any knee or joint condition, please consult with your physician before attempting this.)

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will soon be making her grand OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The show aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism" of police personnel across the country.

