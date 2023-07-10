Shilpa Shetty gets the 'best' welcome ever as she reunites with family in London for vacation

IANS

New Delhi, July 10

Bollywood actress and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty, known for striking a balance between her personal and professional lives, recently won fans' hearts with her decision to prioritise work over a family vacation.

After making a surprising solo return to Mumbai from a holiday in London sometime back, Shilpa has resumed her tranquil getaway with her loved ones in the vibrant city.

The actress had temporarily left her family behind to meet her work commitments, leaving fans curious about the reason for her solo return.

Shilpa is part of the judging panel for the popular reality show 'India's Got Talent' (IGT).

She had returned to Mumbai to fulfil a shooting schedule for the show, showcasing her commitment to her craft. Having fulfilled her work commitments, Shilpa finally flew back to London to reunite with her family on a vacation.

She posted an adorable photograph of herself with her kids Viaan and Samisha, from her 'London diaries' on Instagram: "The bestest welcome Evvvveerrr!"

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Meanwhile,she is set to appear in the Kannada film 'KD' and Sonal Joshi's 'Sukhee' next. Additionally, she has secured a pivotal role as the first female police officer in Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated Cop Universe project, titled 'Indian Police Force'.

