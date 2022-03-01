Shilpa Shetty ‘in and as Sukhee’, the actor announces her next

Chandigarh, March 1
On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to announce her next feature film.
Titled ‘Sukhee’, it is bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series, while Sonal Joshi is the director.
With a poster of the film that shows her multi-tasking with her many avatars in the background, The India’s Got Talent Judge wrote on Instagram, “Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms. Directed by @random_amusements.”
Here's the announcement poster:
View this post on Instagram
Shilpa returned to the big screen after ‘Apne’ (2007) with ‘Hungama 2’, which was realised amidst lockdown in 2021.
In her kitty, Shilp also has romantic comedy ‘Nikamma’ with Abimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Naveen Shekharappa is a resident of Karnataka
Indian embassy did not reach out to students stuck in Kharkiv, alleges father of Karnataka boy killed in shelling
On Tuesday when he rang up his father, Naveen said there was...
Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates
They have been advised to leave the city preferably by avail...
Rockets kill 70 Ukrainian soldiers, huge Russian column approaches Kyiv
Western-led sanctions on Russia mount