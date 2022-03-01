Shilpa Shetty ‘in and as Sukhee’, the actor announces her next

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 1

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to announce her next feature film.

Titled ‘Sukhee’, it is bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series, while Sonal Joshi is the director.

With a poster of the film that shows her multi-tasking with her many avatars in the background, The India’s Got Talent Judge wrote on Instagram, “Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms. Directed by @random_amusements.”

Here's the announcement poster:

Shilpa returned to the big screen after ‘Apne’ (2007) with ‘Hungama 2’, which was realised amidst lockdown in 2021.

In her kitty, Shilp also has romantic comedy ‘Nikamma’ with Abimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

