Shilpa Shetty Kundra pulls off one-leg squat on bench in a balancing act

Mumbai, March 18
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is giving a fitness mantra.
View this post on Instagram
On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself doing one-leg squat on a bench.
In the video, Shilpa can be seen wearing gym wear and pulling off the balancing act while fully focused.
The actress wrote in the caption, ‘Give me any ‘RAMP and I will make it my OWN. Sab Balance ka khel hai! A great Leg workout in style.’
Shilpa further mentioned, ‘Took me a couple of tries to get the whole drill, but it’s challenging and really works the quads and glutes. Try it out and tag me. Let’s see how many can complete it.’
