Shilpa Shetty reprises her role as the judge for Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Got Talent Season

Sony Entertainment Television brings back yet another season of the reality show, India’s Got Talent. Shilpa Shetty is set to reprise her role as a judge for another season.
Expressing her excitement about returning as a judge, Shilpa says, “India is racing ahead, backed by a talent pool that is already making its mark at the global level. Be it dance, singing, magic, stunts, or comedy, India has it all. I am ecstatic to be returning as a judge on India’s Got Talent, which celebrates ‘hunar’ in all forms. This being the 10th season, I cannot wait to witness awe-inspiring talent. Being a judge on this platform has been exciting as well as a learning curve. I feel privileged to be a part of the transformational journey of budding talent. India’s Got Talent has the ability to change lives, and I am looking forward to discovering unique talents along with my co-judges, Kirron ma’am and Badshah.”
