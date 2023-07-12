Shilpa Shetty reunites with family in London

After making a surprising solo return to Mumbai from a holiday in London sometime back, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has now resumed the getaway with her loved ones in London. The actress had temporarily left her family behind to meet her work commitments.

Shilpa Shetty is part of the judges’ panel for the reality show India’s Got Talent (IGT). She had returned to Mumbai to fulfil a shooting schedule for the show. Having fulfilled her commitments, Shilpa flew back to London to reunite with her family on their vacation. She recently posted a photograph with her children from London on Instagram with the caption, “The best welcome, Evvvveerr!”

Shilpa Shetty is set to appear in the Kannada film KD and Sonal Joshi’s Sukhee next. Additionally, she has secured a role as the first female police officer in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe project titled Indian Police Force.

#Bollywood #England #London #Mumbai