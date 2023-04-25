Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt set fitness goals

ANI

Bollywood celebs not only drive their Monday blues away with Monday Motivation posts but also encourage common people to take up something they enjoy.

Fitness freak Shilpa Shetty’s Monday Motivation post is all about working out to the tunes of some peppy numbers. Reason? The Baazigar actor has already started preps for the World Dance Day that will be celebrated on April 29.

Sanjay Dutt

She wrote in the caption, “World Dance Day will be celebrated on Saturday around the globe, but I’d love to celebrate it through the week. So, I decided to add a fun element to some core exercises.” Sanjay Dutt has also shared his Monday Motivation post with all enthusiasm. The video posted by him shows him sweating hard at the gym. The caption said, “Start your week strong#MondayMotivation #DuttsTheWay.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will be seen in KD—The Devil as Satyavati. Sanjay is also part of this film.