 Shilpa Shetty says Gurdas Maan's songs fill her with energy, listens to his music while working out : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Shilpa Shetty says Gurdas Maan's songs fill her with energy, listens to his music while working out

Shilpa Shetty says Gurdas Maan's songs fill her with energy, listens to his music while working out

Gurdas Maan will be the special guest in the upcoming episode of 'India's Got Talent- Season 10'

Shilpa Shetty says Gurdas Maan's songs fill her with energy, listens to his music while working out

Shilpa Shetty often shares workout videos on social media. Instagram/theshilpashetty



IANS

New Delhi, August 24

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has revealed that she listens to singer and songwriter Gurdas Maan's songs while working out, saying that it fills one with energy.

In the upcoming episode of talent reality show, 'India's Got Talent- Season 10' the legendary Gurdas Maan, affectionately known as 'Maan Saab' will grace the stage.

The maestro whose resounding voice has graced the music industry with numerous chart-toppers, is all set to witness the prowess of the Top 14 contestants.

Shilpa shared she listens to Gurdas Maan's songs while working out.

“I have been married into a Punjabi family and have become half Punjabi myself. I've been a fan of Gurdas Ji, even before, but the depth of your songs' meanings was explained to me by my husband. He is a huge fan of yours. We listen to your songs even in the gym, and it fill us with energy,” shared the ‘Baazigar' fame actress.

Shilpa further revealed her favourite song of Gurdas Maan. “There's something special in your songs. But my favourite song is ‘Ki Banu Duniya Da' and one day I literally teared up while listening to that song. Your fan base is so widespread that even non-Punjabis are moved to tears. I always knew your songs were excellent, but I found out then that you write the songs yourself, which is so amazing. Each song has a message. I find that aspect truly wonderful,” added Shilpa.

Among the spectacular performances, Farhan Sabir Live from Delhi will shine through with their divine rendition of the qawwali on ‘Chhaap Tilak Sab', touching everyone's heart.

Impressed with the performance Maan Sahab will complement the group saying: “This Qawwali by Hazrat Amir Khusro is extraordinary. The words that flowed from his tongue is unwavering and no one can divert them from their course. His qawwali mesmerizes me, and I could feel that in your performance, you too, have made me a devotee. There is no greater nirvana than this, which calls people to divinity with its voice. Keep this joy alive.”

Adding on to the compliments, Badshah says: “You spoke about wanting to do stage shows and concerts, and the whole world watching you? I feel like I'm witnessing your dream come true in today's performance. It was a very good performance. Your voice is truly a gift, the way you were singing those melodies, it was evident to me that it's muscle memory for your voice. And, the day is not far when you will also perform in big concerts."

India's Got Talent airs on Sony.

#Gurdas Maan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu; terrifying video shows several houses collapsing

2
Punjab

Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert

3
Nation

'India took a walk on moon': Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander

4
Chandigarh

Rain throws life out of gear in Mohali

5
Punjab

ED raids premises of former Punjab Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, close aides

6
Nation

Less than Christopher Nolan’s film: X users gasp at Chandrayaan-3’s low budget

7
Nation

Tejas Mark 1A likely to be in new squadron at Indian Air Force op base

8
Himachal

Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway

9
Punjab

Chak de India: Bhagwant Mann, Khattar, Sukhu react after Chandrayaan's moon landing

10
Punjab

‘Wrongly charged with drug trade’, say families of two Punjab youth arrested in Pakistan

Don't Miss

View All
22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Top News

PM Modi, Chinese President Xi seen having brief exchanges in Johannesburg

PM Modi, Chinese President Xi seen having brief exchanges in Johannesburg

Ahead of the start of the BRICS summit, there was speculatio...

BRICS decides to admit 6 countries as new members of grouping; focuses on voices of Global South

BRICS decides to admit 6 countries as new members of grouping; focuses on voices of Global South

Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the Unite...

Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander; to roam around rocks and craters

'India took a walk on moon': Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander

National Film Awards: Best popular film award goes to ‘RRR’

National Awards: ‘Rocketry — The Nambi Effect’ is best feature film, acting honours to Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun

Pankaj Tripathi named best supporting actor for 'Mimi', Pall...

NMC puts on hold its regulations mandating doctors to prescribe generic drugs, bar them from endorsing any drug brand

NMC puts on hold its regulations mandating doctors to prescribe generic drugs, bar them from endorsing any drug brand

Indian Medical Association and Indian Pharmaceutical Allianc...


Cities

View All

Custodial death: Human rights panel seeks report from ADGP

Custodial death in Amritsar: Punjab Human rights panel seeks report from ADGP

200-foot breach at Sutlej plugged by Tarn Taran admn, Kar Sewa Sect Sarhali

3 held with 3.2 -kg heroin in Tarn Taran

3 cross-border smugglers nabbed with 41 kg heroin

526 gm of heroin seized in Gharinda

Give details of ~1K cr spent on IT Park, Purohit tells CHB

Give details of Rs 1K cr spent on IT Park, Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit tells CHB

Lunar odyssey Chandrayaan-3 lands safely: Mohali lab made processor for Vikram lander

Chandigarh: Three main carriageways for shorter route to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

Administration restricts entry in Chandigarh water bodies

Chandigarh records 84 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Delhi airport’s one runway to be temporarily closed for resurfacing works from September 11

Delhi airport’s one runway to be temporarily closed for resurfacing works from September 11

Central govt offices in Delhi will be closed from September 8 to 10 in view of G20 summit: Personnel Ministry

Bus conductor sexually assaults woman in Delhi, held

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court indicts Sajjan Kumar in gurdwara burning case

2 killed in Noida factory explosion

Baupur Mand battles flood aftermath

Baupur Mand battles flood aftermath

Wrongly held for smuggling of drugs in Pakistan: Kin of Shahkot youths

People told to stay away from Beas, low-lying areas

Court asks Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural to compensate complainants for harassment

Farmers sit on indefinite dharna in Phagwara

Plan to revamp Dhandari Kalan railway station in dist finalised

Plan to revamp Dhandari Kalan railway station in district finalised

Ludhiana school building collapses, teacher dies

Ludhiana: Rs 100-cr scam unearthed in Panchayat Department

Education Department's tall claims fall flat as tragedy strikes Baddowal school

Poor sewerage, drainage main causes of concern in many areas

6 years on, govt to release varsity’s scholarship dues

6 years on, govt to release varsity’s scholarship dues

Naib Tehsildar of Bareta, Patwari arrested for forgery

India making its mark in world affairs: Ex-envoy

Students meet their role models

Teej celebrated at Mohindra College