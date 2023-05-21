Shilpa Shetty shares adorable video on son Viaan's birthday, 'you are the magic'

Mumbai, May 21

Shilpa Shetty wished her son Viaan a very happy 11th birthday with a throwback video.

The little champ was trying to show some magic spell in the video by lifting his legs in the air. Shilpa is heard in the video encouraging her little son over his creativity.

"Love this old throwback video My darling @theviaanrajkundra... You are THE MAGIC and you add a sparkle to all our lives. Thank you for choosing me, my son... So proud to see you as this respectful grandson, loving son, spying Paaji, and dependable friend. Happiest 11th," Shilpa wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

Shilpa tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February 2020 the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

The kids often feature in Shilpa's Instagram stories. A few days back Shilpa treated her fans with a fam-jam frame. The grand frame showed Shilpa sharing smiles with her daughter Samara, son Viaan, husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty, mother, mother-in-law and father-in-law.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

'Indian Police Force' is the newest addition to director Rohit Shetty's cop universe which already includes movies like the 'Singham' franchise, 'Simmba' and 'Sooryavanshi'.The upcoming fictional series aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country." Shilpa will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt.

