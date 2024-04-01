Shilpa Shetty shares glimpse of ‘fab’ core morning workout; ‘isn’t as easy as it seems’

Mumbai, April 1
Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty has shared a sneak-peek into her “fab core” workout but also gave a disclaimer that it is not for beginners.
Shilpa took to X and shared a video of herself working out with her gym buddy. In the video, the two are seen balancing each other.
First day of the week and Monday of April. Add to that the feeling of successfully attempting this workout on the First try 🥹💪😍— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) April 1, 2024
It isn’t as easy as it seems, but it’s a fab core workout 😅 The person at the top should perform a pike, while the person at the bottom performs a… pic.twitter.com/EgtLTLcuMt
The actress captioned the clip: “First day of the week and Monday of April. Add to that the feeling of successfully attempting this workout on the first try. It isn’t as easy as it seems, but it’s a fab core workout The person at the top should perform a pike, while the person at the bottom performs a weighted sit-up keeping a strong tight form (If you aren’t synchronised, it can lead to a fall)”
“Did it with @YashmeenC, my gym buddy. Tag a friend you’d like to try this with. And if you do it, don’t forget to tag me! P.S.: This workout needs a strong core. So, it should not be attempted by beginners. #MondayMotivation #SSKsFitnessChallenge #fitness #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #coreworkout #fitnessmotivation.”
On the work front, Shilpa will next be seen in the Kannada action film ‘KD - The Devil’, an action film directed by Prem.
It also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Sanjay Dutt.
