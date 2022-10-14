Shilpa Shetty shares picture with ‘lifetime Karwa Chauth’ Raj Kundra

ANI

Mumbai, October 14

Shilpa Shetty took to social media on Friday to share glimpses of her Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor dropped a picture featuring Raj Kundra.

She captioned the picture: "MINE..In this lifetime..Karva Chauth..When he fasts for you too. Gratitude."

In the picture, Shilpa is seen in a red sari paired with a beautiful cut sleeves blouse. She elevated her look with red bangles and a green necklace. She was seen holding a puja thali in her hands.

The picture was clicked by Anil Kapoor.

The actor broke her fast after sighting the moon and then looking at her husband Raj Kundra. He was seen dressed in a checked kurta pyjama and Nehru jacket.

Shilpa also posted a clipping from her festivities - a glimpse of her Mehendi and added the hashtags #mehendi and #KarwaChauth.

Bollywood actors including Shilpa, Raveena Tandon and Neelam Kothari Soni marked the festival of Karwa Chauth with much fervour on Thursday. They all gathered at Anil Kapoor's house for the special Karwa Chauth puja, which is hosted by his wife Sunita Kapoor every year.

