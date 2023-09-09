Shilpa Shetty showers ‘love' on 'her Cookie' Raj Kundra as he turns 48

IANS

Mumbai, September 9

Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty has shared some love for her husband Raj Kundra, who is celebrating his 48th birthday on Saturday. She penned an post and called him a “beautiful soul” who is “perfect”.

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she posted a video of them walking in a nature reserve. In the background a herd of deer can be seen.

Adding the song, ‘Yun hi kat jaayega safar', for the clip, she wrote: “Gifting you a mirror this birthday, so you can see what I see… someone funny, kind, considerate, and loving! A beautiful soul that's perfect for me Happpppyyyyyyy birthdaaaayyyy, my Cookie!Stay protected, happy, and blessed. #husbandlove #BirthdayBoy #blessed #grateful #family #love.”

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

It was in 2009, when Shilpa got engaged to Raj. The two got married the same year. They welcomed their first born,a son in 2012 and named him Viaan. The couple had a second child, a girl, in February 2020 via surrogacy and named her Samisha.

On the work front, Shilpa is gearing up for the release of her film 'Sukhee', a slice-of-life story. The film revolves around Sukhpreet 'Sukhee' Kalra, a 38-year- old Punjabi housewife who, fed up with her routine life, goes to Delhi to attend her school reunion.

The movie marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma.

It stars Shilpa along with Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitannya Choudhry and Amit Sadh. The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta.

The film is produced by the makers Sherni, Chhorii and Jalsa, T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment.

