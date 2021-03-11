Shilpa Shetty takes a break from social media, will return in a ‘new avatar’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 12

Shilpa Shetty is one of those celebrities who post updates on their social media handles regularly to keep her fans engaged and updated. So, if you are someone who enjoyed Shilpa Shetty’s presence on social media, this may make you sad.

The Hungama 2 actress has announced that she is going of Instagram and Twitter for some time. In her latest post, she dropped a plain black image to convey that she is bored of the monotony. Explaining her state of mind in the caption, she wrote, “So bored of the monotony, everything looking the same...”

But there’s still something to look forward to. The actress has left the medium with a promise to return, and that too in a new avatar. She added, “Going off social media till I find a new avatar.”

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty often shares pictures and videos of her family and friends. She makes sure to keep her fans updated on all the fun and work that goes on the sets of her shows and movies.

Another of her favourite activity on social media is to share videos and photos from her workout regime. Shilpa believes in motivating people to stay fit and she shares tips on how to with her detailed yoga and gym videos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty recently joined Rohit Shetty’s cop world by signing his Amazon Prime series Indian Police Force with Vivek Oberoi and Sidharth Malhotra. Also in her kitty are two films Nikamma and Sukhee.