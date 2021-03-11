Shilpa Shetty to sponsor education of ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ contestant Priyanshi Kanarji

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty recently visited the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. Besides joining the contestants in the dance battle, the actress was seen having fun with the judges, Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji. Shilpa won hearts as she announced that she would be sponsoring the education of a 10-year-old contestant Priyanshi Kanarji, who hails from Bhopal. The talented junior had recently revealed that her father couldn’t afford to continue her studies after going through a financial loss and medical expenses of her mother.

Moved by Priyanshi’s story, Shilpa decided to sponsor her education till high school. Shilpa said, “Kids are our future and it is very important for every child to continue their education. I want to tell all the kids and parents who are watching this show that education is the bedrock of a person’s life, and it is very important to stand on your own feet. You have a bright future Priyanshi and an amazing mentor by your side.”