Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra wears dress fully covering his face, gets trolled after video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 22

Ever since his release in the pornography case, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been maintaining a low profile. On Thursday, the businessman was spotted in Mumbai, what was weird that he was covering his face in a blue hoodie attached to a mask.

He was seen walking towards the airport and didn't pose for pictures. This isn't the first time he covered his entire face. He has been avoiding paparazzi ever since his arrest in the production and distribution of pornographic content case, which the businessman has denied.

Netizens trolled him over his latest look. Commenting on the video, social media users wrote, "People like him have no option other than hiding face," and "He is looking like Jaadu from Koi... Mil Gaya."

One of a social media users dropped a comment saying, "Koi mil gaya wala jaduu lag raha hai aaj."

Another one commented, "This is too much." One wrote, "Kya kar raha hai bhai ye sab tera doglapan hai." "India's Kanye," wrote a user. Another one wrote, "I mean why? Everyone knows its him."