Shilpa Shinde to return on TV as host

Atrangii TV has roped in Shilpa Shinde to host an upcoming reality show. Earlier, we learnt that the talented actor Shilpa Shinde would feature in Atrangii TV and App’s new show Kadiyaan.

Now, the fresh development is that Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress has bagged another coveted project, a reality show, and that Shilpa will start shooting from next month for the same.

The channel is set to launch a new non-fiction reality chat show and the actress has been roped in as a host. The channel hasn’t confirmed or acknowledged this news that has been doing the rounds.

After winning the most popular reality show Bigg Boss, Shilpa rose to fame again with her stint on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. While it is being said that the actress will be playing a pivotal role in this chat show, details of the same are being kept under wraps. The show will be based on real-life stories.