Watch: Shilpa Shetty's dance leaves Karan Kundrra blushing, 'bolti band karwa di ma'am aapne toh' he says

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 2

In the upcoming weekend episode of Dance Deewane Juniors, Shilpa Shetty will be the special guest. As a special guest and someone who has previously judged several dance reality shows, makes a rather dramatic entry on the show. But this time, she makes way on a dance show not to judge it but to promote her upcoming film Nikamma, which is slated to release on June 17. Shilpa, who is slowly making her way back into films, enters the show with a dance performance. This wasn’t just any dance performance, she did it to tease the show host, Karan Kundrra. In a new promo of the show, she can be seen dancing to the iconic song, Main Naagin Tu Sapera from Sridevi’s hit film Naagin.

Looking smart in a red indo-western attire, her naagin dance moves leaves everyone surprised while Karana Kundraa is left blushing. He says, “Bolti band karwa di ma’am aap ne toh." Adding to the fun, Neetu Kapoor asks Karan that he must have loved Shilpa’s entry to which he adds, “Bol toh raha hoon ma’am duniya khatam".

But Shilpa didn’t stop here. She then tells Karan, “Mujhe laga iss gaane par entry karna sense banta hai, kyunki Naagin ko aap zyaada pasand karte hain aap aaj kal." While the audience breaks into laughter, Karan is left speechless.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

It’s interesting to point out that Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty was also on the Bigg Boss-15 show with Karan. The show was won by Tejasswi, Karan’s girlfriend. During the show, Tejasswi and Shamita has major fights and disagreements. In fact, during the show, some even said that Tejasswi got insecure when Karan spent time with Shamita. Let’s hope the two actresses have been able to leave all this behind them and resolved their differences.