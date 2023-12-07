 'Shine sway you are RIZZ': Amitabh Bachchan sends love to grandson Agastya Nanda on 'The Archies' : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • 'Shine sway you are RIZZ': Amitabh Bachchan sends love to grandson Agastya Nanda on 'The Archies'

'Shine sway you are RIZZ': Amitabh Bachchan sends love to grandson Agastya Nanda on 'The Archies'

Big B recently attended the screening of 'The Archies'

'Shine sway you are RIZZ': Amitabh Bachchan sends love to grandson Agastya Nanda on 'The Archies'

Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya Nanda. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, December 7

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan flaunted the Word of the Year for 2023 as he wished grandson Agastya Nanda for his acting debut in the musical drama 'The Archies' that released on Friday.  

Publishers of the Oxford English Dictionary have elevated 'Rizz' as its annual word of the year and the proud granddad used it with panache for Agastya.

Taking to Instagram, Big B shared a picture featuring him, Abhishek and Agastya.

Big B captioned the post, ".. Agastya with love and more .. shine sway you are RIZZ !!!" Check it out:

"Rizz is a colloquial word, defined as style, charm, or attractiveness; the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner," according to the Oxford University Press. OUP says the word's etymology is believed to have been taken from the middle of "charisma," much like "fridge" derives from refrigerator.

Meanwhile as soon as the instagram post by the senior Bachchan was up , fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Ahead of the release, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar hosted a special screening of the film for the members of the film industry today. And guess what? Big B who arrived for the screening turned out to be the biggest cheerleader of Agastya.

Not only Big B but his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, son-in-law Nikhil Nanda, granddaughters Navya and Aaradhya also attended the screening.

The whole family arrived in style and happily posed for the paps on the red carpet.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda are also a part of 'The Archies'.

Meanwhile, Agastya will also be seen alongside legendary actor Dharmendra in the film 'Ekkis'. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan the film will release on January 10, 2025.

Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

He also has a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty. 

#Amitabh Bachchan #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

2
India

New promotion policy for Colonel, above ranks from January

3
India

Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide

4
Punjab

28 Haryana, Punjab, HP districts among 310 'most vulnerable' to climate change

5
Chandigarh

Mohali man bursts crackers from moving Mustang to 'impress wife'; asks auto-rickshaw driver behind to film video

6
Punjab

PM security lapse in Jan 2022: Take action against erring officers or we will act, Centre warns Punjab

7
Patiala

Very high density of tubewells leads to fall in water table in Punjab: PSPCL report

8
India

Indian Army reviews HR policy, to implement new promotion policy from January 1

9
India

India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

10
Punjab

Ferozepur DSP booked on graft charge

Don't Miss

View All
Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore’s highest arts accolade
Diaspora

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore's highest arts accolade

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year
World

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 set to be hottest year

Govt ‘smart’ play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Top News

Indian ambassador meets 8 former Navy men on death row in Qatar

Indian ambassador meets 8 former Navy men on death row in Qatar, two hearings on appeal held

Next hearing soon, closely following matter and extending al...

4 Union Ministers given additional portfolios after President accepts resignations of MPs elected to assemblies

4 Union Ministers given additional portfolios after President accepts resignations of MPs elected to assemblies

Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today

Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM; 11 ministers also sworn in

Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attend the...

India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

Flags concerns to US, Canada over Pannun’s threat to Air Ind...

FBI Director Christopher Wray to visit India next week amid Gurpatwant Pannun ‘murder plot’ row

FBI Director Christopher Wray to visit India next week amid Gurpatwant Pannun 'murder plot' row

Wray is expected to hold talks with senior Indian security o...


Cities

View All

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Amritsar police bust drug cartel, 5 held

Mystery shrouds 11-month-old girl's death at Amritsar village

Retired Amritsar cop 'poisoned to death', wife arrested

Threat of banned kite thread imminent, police seize 55 rolls

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

In 5 years, over Rs 400 cr GST evasion detected in Chandigarh; Rs 210 crore recovered

In 5 years, over Rs 400 cr GST evasion detected in Chandigarh; Rs 210 crore recovered

Mohali man bursts crackers from moving Mustang to 'impress wife'; asks auto-rickshaw driver behind to film video

‘Unsafe’ connecting passages in Sector 22 market in Chandigarh to be rebuilt

Slain youth’s kin protest in Chandigarh, AAP councillor’s husband held

Graft: Milk plant manager sent to two-day Vigilance Bureau remand in Mohali

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

3-yr-old girl falls to death from building's third floor in Noida

Atishi inspects under-construction flyover, pulls up officials for delay

AICTE unveils flexible learning for working professionals

Lovely welcomes AAP workers into Congress fold

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

‘Thieves’ strike at Musapur govt school, staff, pupils in grip of fear

DBA elections: Filing of papers begins

Electoral rolls for NRI Sabha poll published

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to meet Beas Dera Radha Soami head Gurinder Dhillon

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

2 suspects barge into house, attack woman with hammer

PO held in liquor smuggling case

DCP pays surprise visit to city nakas

Two get five-yr RI in graft case

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

Fresh estimate for road work in Patiala awaits nod

Very high density of tubewells leads to fall in water table in Punjab: PSPCL report

Area around jails in Patiala district declared ‘no-drone zone’

Minister lays stone of new bus stand in Samana