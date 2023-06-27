Shirley Setia collaborates with Arjun Kanungo for music album

Shirley Setia, singer and actress, is set to release her new album, Industry 2, in collaboration with Arjun Kanungo. Shirley says, “Working on Industry 2 with Arjun has been incredible. We’ve created something very special. We have put in hours of hard work. Shooting in Tokyo with the nicest and hardest-working team definitely had to be the best part of creating this album. Industry 2 is unlike anything I’ve done before, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”