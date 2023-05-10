Shiv Shakti: Tap, Tyaag, Taandav depicts Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's love story

Colors’ upcoming show Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav delves into the love story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati—their love, sacrifice, and separation that translate into tap, tyaag, and taandav.

Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav stars popular actors Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti, respectively.

Ram Yashvardhan said, “It is the highest honour to be essaying Lord Shiva in Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav. Amid the transient nature of everything that surrounds us, this show brings a timeless love story that transcends all emotions. As a Shiv bhakt myself, this show means a lot more than a role to me and is my tribute to the supreme Lord.”

Subha Rajput said, “Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav depicts the grandest love story rooted in the themes of divinity, devotion, sacrifice, and duty. Both deities are the reason why we trust that love is forever.”