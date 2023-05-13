Shiv Thakare learns underwater swimming for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Shiv Thakare is set to be a part of the upcoming season of Colours’ Khatron Ke Khiladi,” hosted by Rohit Shetty. Shiv is leaving no stone unturned to prepare himself for the tough competition. With a rigorous fitness regimen and a determined spirit, the Bigg Boss 16 star, Shiv, is taking his preparation to a whole new level by mastering underwater swimming. As he gears up to face some of the fittest celebrities in India on the show, Shiv is determined to emerge victorious by pushing himself beyond his limits.

He said, “Going up against some of the fittest celebrities in India’s most loved stunt-based show demands hardcore prep. I want to be ready for all kinds of stunts I will be assigned during the show. I have been practising underwater swimming so that I can pull off water-based stunts. It is difficult to hold one’s breath underwater, and I want to ensure that it doesn’t become a roadblock in my journey on the show.”