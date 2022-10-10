Shivam Sharma to join ‘MTV Splitsvilla 14’

Shivam Sharma is all set to join MTV Splitsvilla Season 14 as a wild-card entry! Shivam was seen in dating-based reality show Splitsvilla 13 in 2021.
He was paired opposite Palak Yadav and stood second. From doing mimicry, creating his own slogan in the house to keeping everyone entertained in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp, Shivam Sharma is one popular contestant of any reality show. Fans are now excited to watch him enter the new season of Splitsvilla!
