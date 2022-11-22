Shivam to enter MTV Splitsvilla 14?

Shivam Sharma, who was seen in the dating reality show Splitsvilla 13 in 2021, is likely to make a comeback this year. Last time he was paired opposite Pallak Yadav and stood second in the season. Shivam and Pallak were the fourth ideal match in the show. This year, the concept of the dating show is a bit different. It demands the guys and girls to live on two separate islands, named Isle of Mars and Isle of Venus, respectively.

Shivam has also done TV shows like Yaro Ka Tashan, but was first seen in 2015 show Dil Ko Aaj Fir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai on BBC worldwide. He also did mimicry, creating his own slogan to keep everyone entertained in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. He was last seen in the song Tere Jism Se, featuring Poonam Pandey and Karanvir Bohra.