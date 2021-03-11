Shivangi joins hands with DJ Bravo

Popular singer Shivangi Sharma is all set with her new big project. She is collaborating with DJ Bravo for her next. It’s a party number with a social message. The song will be shot in India in the coming weeks.

Speaking about the project, Shivangi says, “DJ Bravo and I are friends. He wanted to do something since 2019, but then Covid lockdown happened.”

She adds, “We were ideating and figuring out what could be done. DJ wanted a peppy party track and when he heard the song, he was happy. Initially, it was going to be a single but we managed to make it a duet. I won’t disclose the social message right now. But it’s something that will hit the right chord.”

It will go on air soon!