Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan recreate DDLJ moment

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai-fame, are reuniting again. They will together be seen in a music video titled Teri Ada. The two shared a couple of videos from the sets of their song and in one of them, they turned into Raj and Simran aka Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Mohsin, like a romantic hero, also lifted Shivangi in his arms and twirled around.

Shivangi commented on the post: “Raj - Simran vibes done right.”