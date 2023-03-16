Shivangi Joshi diagnosed with kidney infection, 'been a rough couple of days'

ANI
Mumbai, March 16
Indian television actor, Shivangi Joshi, on Wednesday shared a picture from a hospital and revealed that she was recently diagnosed with a kidney infection.
Taking to Instagram, Shivangi shared the picture which she captioned, "Hi everyone, Been a rough couple of days, I have had a kidney infection, but want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff & grace of God, I'm feeling better. This is also to remind you'll to take care of your body, mind and soul and most importantly stay hydrated guys. Love you all, And I will be back in action very soon. Recovering & healing. Lots of love Shivangi."
Take a look at the post:
View this post on Instagram
Soon as the actor shared the post, her fans and friends flooded the comment section with 'get well soon' wishes.
Actor Shweta Tiwari commented, "Get well soon my love.." Actor Sudanshu Pandey wrote, "Wishing u speedy recovery." 'Bigg Boss' contestant Rajiv Adatia wrote, "Get well soon baby!" "Stay strong and get well soon di," a user wrote.
Shivangi is known for her roles in super hit Tv serials like 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', and 'Balika Vadhu 2'.
She was also a part of director Rohit Shetty's action-adventure show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12.'
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
If Indian democracy was functioning, I’d be allowed to speak in Parliament today: Rahul on BJP attacks
Says the BJP offensive a distraction from uncomfortable ques...
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition, govt face-off over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks
Rahul Gandhi was present in the House for the first time sin...
2 pilots killed as Army chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh
The helicopter, which was flying an operational sortie, lost...
US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone in international airspace over Black Sea
The video shows a Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the ...
US Senate confirms Indian-American flight test engineer Ravi Chaudhary as Assistant Secretary of Air Force
As a C-17 pilot, Chaudhary conducted global flight operation...