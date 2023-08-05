Shivangi Joshi talks about her show, Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka, and more

What’s your role in the show?

I play the role of Aradhna Sahni, a journalist. Brimming with ideas and dreams, Aradhana wants to make a mark in the field of journalism. Aradhna is sharp and intelligent, yet despite seeing the red flags, she falls for the elusive Reyansh Lamba, who is also her boss.

How does it feel to play the role of a journalist?

It’s an honour for me to play the role of a journalist. While researching the character, I learnt that journalism is one of the most challenging professions. To stay on their toes all the time and be updated about literally everything is quite a task. While preparing for the role, I spoke to some of my journalist friends and had an extensive conversation about their day-to-day lives. I hope I can do justice to this character.

How has your experience been working with Kushal Tandon?

It’s been a great experience working with Kushal. We have a lot of similarities. Interestingly, while shooting, our preferred profile while in front of the camera is left, and we both like coffee. Off-screen, he cracks a lot of jokes, and on screen, he is a very serious actor.

What are the key takeaways from your character, Aradhna?

For me, the key takeaway from Aradhna would be to give 100 per cent to your work. Be passionate about what you do, be optimistic about life, and be there for someone who is in distress.

Do you relate to your character?

I’m so much like Aradhna in real life. She is passionate about her work, righteous, strong-willed, and knows what she’s doing. The difference between me and Aradhna is that she takes the leap of faith without thinking and is blunt on the face of it. Whereas I will think about something a thousand times before I say or do something.