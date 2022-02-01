Shivani Rai on being a part of ‘Verses of War’

Verses Of War, an intense war drama, featuring Vivek Oberoi and Rohit Roy, was recently released on the web. In the short film, which has been written by Kapil Mishra and directed by Prasad Kadam, actress Shivani Rai has been paired opposite Vivek Oberoi. Shivani says, “I come from an Army background. Most of the men in my family have been a part of the Indian Army. When I decided to become an actress, I always had the desire to be a part of a project that paid a tribute to our armed forces. Being a part of Verses Of War has been an honour. My family is also very proud of me for doing this film.”

Shivani plays the role of a widow in the project. The actress adds, “I have known many women in their mid-twenties whose husbands attained martyrdom. Talking to them in their past and those conversations being a part of my memory helped me play this role. I broke down for real while filming one of the scenes. Verses Of War, apart from being a tribute to the Indian Army, is also dedicated to those brave women who wear the tag of being an Army officer’s widow proudly on their sleeves.”