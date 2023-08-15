Shivin Narang is set to make his OTT debut with Aakhri Sach

Shivin Narang recently shared a promo for his latest web series, Aakhri Sach.

Streaming on Hotstar, the series is about a police investigation into a death case where 11 members of a Delhi family are found hanging at their residence. The promo hints at outsider’s involvement in the death. The trailer suggests that the storyline might be inspired by the infamous 2018 Burari death.

Sharing the promo, Shivin wrote, “A bone chilling tale that unravels the most twisted ties of fate, trapped secrets of a family, and terrifying horrors an investigator has ever seen. Watch #HotstarSpecials #AakhriSach from August 25th only on @disneyplushotstar.”

Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, Aakhri Sach will premiere on August 25. The series stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee, and Shivin Narang, among others.