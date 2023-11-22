Shivin Narang talksa bout life after Aakhri Sach

Known for his work in projects like Beyhadh 2, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Aakhri Sach, and Goodbye among others, actor Shivin Narang is quite happy with his career graph, and said as an actor he believes in doing good work without specifying a particular role.
Shivin made his OTT debut with the show Aakhri Sach, starring Tamannaah Bhatia. He said, “The response to Aakhri Sach was truly encouraging and accepting. It is crucial that, when venturing into something new, you are accepted, as the later part depends on it. With Aakhri Sach, I maintained my patience and belief, and after its release, I was confident it would resonate with people.”
“People now approach me, recognise me by my character’s name. It shows the current impact of OTT platforms,” he shared.
“I am focusing on a few films and OTT projects now. As an actor, I believe in doing good work without specifying a particular role. Whatever role I take on, I ensure to do justice to it, making an impact for people to watch and enjoy. While competition exists, you must believe in yourself, do your best, and believe that you are the best,” he added.
