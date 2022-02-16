Shivin Narang to star in a music video,Musafir

Shivin Narang seems to be having a good time on the professional front. After bagging the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye, the actor now has Hari Up in his kitty. And now, the latest is a music video titled Musafir by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Prerna Arora. The video is being made in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. It was Prerna’s decision to sign Shivin for the song, which has been sung by Ankit Tiwari.

Shivin has also featured in many music videos, including Sunn Zara, Toota Tara, Fakira and Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi.