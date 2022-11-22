Shivya Pathania grooves to Sunny Leone’s ‘Naach Baby’

Actress Shivya Pathania is currently on a vacation in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. This beautiful place in the country has been home to the beautiful actress and she keeps visiting her family. A couple of days back, Shivya took to social media and shared an interesting reel with her family. Seen dancing on the party anthem of the year, Naach Baby, Shivya really seemed to enjoy.

Shivya captioned her post as: “Gujarat x Himachal Pradesh Pahari Nati ft #naachbaby Haha better late than never… Celebrating 22+ million views on #naachbaby @machaaomusic at @himalayan_meadows_camp…”

Shivya Pathania gained a lot of love for playing Sita in the mythological TV series Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush and Radha in RadhaKrishn. She also made her OTT debut recently with Disney+ Hotstar series Shoorveer.