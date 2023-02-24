Shoaib Ibrahim on pranking his co-stars on the sets

Shoaib Ibrahim is currently portraying the character of Rajveer in Star Bharat’s show Ajooni, which has recently completed 150 episodes. And, he often pranks actors on the sets. In fact, on the sets of Ajooni, he is quite the mischief-maker. He says, “I once tricked my co-star Ayushi when we were shooting a scene on the terrace by asking her to use a ladder to climb up, but when she got there she was scared. So, I asked her to sit on the crane but she was unaware of the rule that anyone sitting on the crane while being in front of the camera would have to treat the entire crew.” So, had to treat the entire crew with ice-cream.
He adds, “I also pranked Bebe aka Veena Kapoor but after informing our director. We were shooting a scene where Verna had to stop me from getting injured, but I made her believe that I was injured and she looked quite worried. After a while, we told her the truth.”
