Shoaib Ibrahim speaks about his upcoming look in Ajooni

Shoaib Ibrahim is known for his role as Rajveer Bagga in the TV series Ajooni on Star Bharat. In order to protect his loved ones, Shoaib Ibrahim disguised as Rajveer Bagga.

Shoaib speaks about what went into creating this new look. He says, “There is an immensely remarkable event that is set to unfold in the show, and to match it, I have to make myself look like a bodyguard. Rajveer, my character, has dedicated his life to protecting the family, and he has now adopted a fresh approach to do so. I am thrilled to portray the role of Pathan, the bodyguard. This is the first time I’ve worn lenses. The process of perfecting this look was time-consuming, but the makeup artiste delivered exceptional results. I am eager to know the audience’s response.”