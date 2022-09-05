Shobhita Dhulipala as courteous queen Vanathi in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan-1 is ‘more than what meets the eye’

ANI

New Delhi, September 5

Makers of the upcoming period war drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan -1', on Sunday, unveiled the first look poster of actor Shobhita Dhulipala.

Taking to Instagram, Shobhita shared her poster which he captioned, "Quick witted, courteous and so much more than what meets the eye! Presenting @sobhitad as Vanathi! #PS1 #PonniyinSelvan #CholasAreComing In theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!"

Shobhita is all set to portray the role of a witty and courteous queen Vanathi in director Mani Ratnam's next Pan-India project.

The trailer and audio of the film will be unveiled on September 6, 2022.

Apart from Shobhita, the film also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi. Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles. She will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.

Vikram will portray the role of Aditya Karikalan, Karthi will play Vanthiyathevan, Trisha will be seen as Kundavai and Ravi will portray the character of Arunmozhi Varman.

'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s.

'Ponniyin Selvan' marks the second collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010, and the fourth collaboration with director Mani Ratnam after 'Iruvar' in 1997, 'Guru' in 2007 and 'Raavan' in 2010.

The AR Rahman musical is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The big-budget period film will be released in multiple parts.

