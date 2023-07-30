 Shobhita Dhulipala, Ishaan Khatter share ramp walk tips: 'Do eat biryani...' : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Shobhita Dhulipala, Ishaan Khatter share ramp walk tips: 'Do eat biryani...'

Shobhita Dhulipala, Ishaan Khatter share ramp walk tips: 'Do eat biryani...'

Shobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter set the runway on fire

Shobhita Dhulipala, Ishaan Khatter share ramp walk tips: 'Do eat biryani...'

Ishaan Khatter and Sobhita Dhulipala at the India Couture Week.



ANI

New Delhi, July 30

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala's ramp walk for designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna's show at India Couture Week 2023 truly proved that she is an ultimate diva on the runway.

Decked up in a shimmery ensemble, Sobhita on Saturday oozed oomph with her hot walk at the gala. She owned the ramp last night and how. Joining her on the ramp as another showstopper was actor Ishaan Khatter.

Like Sobhita, he also set the runway on fire.

Check it out:

After the show, the duo briefly spoke to the media and talked about fashion.

On being asked to share dos and don'ts to follow before hitting the runway, Sobhita quipped, "Do eat biryani." The 'Made in Heaven' actress burst into laughter while mentioning the 'biryani' thing.

"I feel one should not go without music. Let there be a beat," she added.

Ishaan also shared some ramp walk tips.

"I try not to think too much...I just enjoy the vibe of the show, music and everything and do my best to keep blending with all the elements," he said.

Ishaan walked the ramp in a shiny blazer that he paired with black pants. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ishaan will be next starring in 'Pippa' and 'The Perfect Couple'. Fans will see Sobhita in 'Made in Heaven' second season.

