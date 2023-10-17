Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Sardar Udham’ shines at 69th National Film Awards ceremony with 5 awards

Chandigarh, October 17
Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Sardar Udham’ was a shining star at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony held today at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi. Produced by Rising Sun Films & Kino Works, the film was honoured with awards for best feature film in Hindi, best cinematography, best audiography, best production design, and best costume design.
Present at the event ceremony to receive the awards were Producer Sheel Kumar of Kino Works, along with sound designer Sinoy Joseph, Production Designer Mansi Dhruv Mehta, and Costume designer Veera Kapur Ee.
Rising Sun Films shared their joy on Instagram:
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, 'Sardar Udham' celebrates the patriotism and valour of freedom fighter Udham Singh, with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film garnered immense appreciation since its release for its nuanced storytelling.
Rising Sun Films, which has produced a wide range of films in the past has previous received National Film Award in various categories for their films like 'Vicky Donor', 'Madras Cafe', 'Pink' & 'Piku'.
