Shooting for Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ completed

The shooting for Vikram Vedha, directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, has been completed. About his filming experience, Saif Ali Khan says, “Pushkar and Gayatri are quite dynamic duo with great creative energy and it’s been very rewarding working with them. An elevating experience for me was working with Hrithik and doing intense action scenes.”

Returning to big screen in an action-packed avatar after three years, Hrithik Roshan says, “Becoming Vedha was unlike anything I’ve ever done before. I had to break the mould of being the hero and step into a completely unexplored territory as an actor. The journey felt like I was graduating. My relentless directors, Pushkar and Gayatri, kept me on a treadmill, silently motivating me to push boundaries. Working alongside Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani gave me an impetus as a performer.” — TMS