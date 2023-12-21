‘Show hai, show ki tarah khilvao’: ‘Bigg Boss 9’ winner Prince Narula comes out in support of Munawar Faruqui

Mumbai, December 21
‘Bigg Boss 9’ winner Prince Narula has come out in support of Munawar Faruqui, who is currently a contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, after his private life came out in public.
The incident started when Ayesha Khan, a wildcard entry, made allegations against Munawar, saying that he was “two-timing and lying.”
Sharing a post on his social media, Prince said: “Phir bolte hain why Bigg Boss is doing good this year. Agar tum content ke liye kisi ke personal life ka mazaak bana doge toh kaun khelenge jo khel rahe the, Vikas, Munawar, or Abhishek, unke dhaage uda diye fir keh rahe ho khelo.”
The post further read: “Pichle kuch seasons se logon ke personal life ka mazaak bana ke dekha hai. Koi aam insaan isse depression mein ja sakta hai, galat kadam utha sakta hai. Show hai, show ke tarah khilvao.”
Talking to IANS about Munawar, Ayesha before entering had said: “He had lied. Two-timing is a small word. I don’t know how many ‘timings’ he has done. This is the information that I have. That I know of. He used to talk to so many girls… You are saying ‘I love you’ to one and to another you are saying ‘You are worth marrying’, you are also saying ‘don’t leave me and go’ to someone else.”
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh elected Wrestling Federation of India chief
Stage set for lifting UWW ban on Wrestling Federation of Ind...
3 more Opposition MPs suspended for 'unruly behaviour'; total count reaches 146
Parliamentary Affairs Minister moved motion for the suspensi...
Government to hand over Parliament security to Central Industrial Security Force
Earlier, frisking of visitors to Parliament complex was done...
Parliament clears Bill on appointment of Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners
The Rajya Sabha has already given its nod to the Chief Elect...
Dhankhar has brought casteism to Parliament, Kharge alleges as Opposition MPs take out protest march
INDIA bloc leaders will protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday a...