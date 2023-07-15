Show-runner Sudip Sharma talks about his Netflix series Kohrra

Netflix’s upcoming crime investigative drama, Kohrra, is set against the backdrop of Punjab. Show-runner Sudip Sharma, known for his work in films like Udta Punjab, NH10, and Sonchiriya, shares his vision for the series.

Sudip Sharma says, “Research is the lifeblood of storytelling. The idea with Kohrra was to bring forth an authentic, layered essence of Punjab beyond the popular representation in mainstream media. We designed the story landscape in such a way as to mirror the various portraits of Punjab we wanted to bring forth, from the lush agrarian landscapes to grungy industrial areas and transport hubs to plush NRI homes. Our aim with Kohrra has been to take pan-India viewers to an authentic, lived-in Punjab, and make them enter the lives and homes of our characters.”

The series captures the complexities of Punjab NRIs and the daily lives of the middle class. Through its cinematic lens, Kohrra aspires to present a holistic view of Punjab, a place that defies singular characterisation.