Shraddha Arya designed her own wedding look for Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya has offered some rather interesting twists to its viewers. In the upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya, #Preejun fans will be delighted to see their favourite duo getting hitched. However, it will be Shraddha Arya’s special surprise that cannot be missed. She conceptualised her wedding look completely by herself.

Shraddha said, “Preeta is one of the most loved TV characters and I have to say her journey has been very unique. To make the track special, I asked the team if I could design my own wedding look and they readily agreed. After a few brainstorming sessions with the stylists and the creative team, I chose an elegant and slightly embroidered outfit and though it was heavy, I loved the final look to the core. We kept the accessories and make-up to the minimum and let the outfit shine.”