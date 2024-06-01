Shraddha Arya loves to be called by the name of her character in Kundali Bhagya

As the show Kundali Bhagya continues to soar in popularity, Shraddha Arya finds joy in the recognition she receives as Preeta, a name that has become synonymous with her own.

Shraddha says, “It feels magical when fans and people address me as Preeta. Being recognised by your character’s name is the ultimate validation for an actor. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication that goes into bringing a character to life. I am genuinely happy and grateful for the love and support from my fans. Developing a character is a demanding journey that requires commitment and perseverance; it’s a rollercoaster ride. I was recently out shopping and heard someone’s mother saying to her daughter Woh Preeta hai na…that moment really made me smile. The aim is to become synonymous with your character’s name, and attaining that recognition entails a significant investment of time and dedication. I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of such a popular show and grateful from the bottom of my heart to be known as Preeta.”