Shraddha Arya poses with INS Vikrant

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya has recently treated herself with a small get-away on INS Vikrant. Quite active on social media, she couldn’t help but post few pictures from the ship.
On her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared, “The Pride of India. The giant that needs no Introduction, INS Vikrant P.S. All pictures were taken and have been posted only after taking the required permissions & approvals.”
Shraddha is married to the Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. Meanwhile, on the work front, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
