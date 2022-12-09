Shraddha Arya talks about her equation with Shakti Arora

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya has offered some rather interesting twists to its viewers over the past few weeks. Shakti Arora, who plays Arjun Suryavanshi, has been the reason for several ups and downs in Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Rishabh Luthra’s (Manit Joura) lives.

Despite the fact that Shakti joined the show midway, he managed to connect quite well with the cast and especially Shraddha.

In the past few months, Shraddha and Shakti have become good friends. The duo’s on-screen chemistry has been one of the major reasons for the show’s success.

Shraddha said, “Shakti and I share an extremely different bond than what viewers see on screen. Shakti is a very supportive co-actor and a gentleman at heart. In between our shots, when we rehearse our scenes, sometimes we end up chatting about something totally different and then we lose track of time. Shooting with him has become easy as we have this unsaid understanding between us. I think it is important to have a balance in every relationship and it is wonderful that we keep our personal and professional bond separate.”