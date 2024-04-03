Shraddha Kapoor celebrates pet Shyloh’s birthday with heartwarming video

Mumbai, April 3
Shraddha Kapoor, who is often seen giving fans a peek into her daily personal and professional updates, yet again dropped an adorable video extending a wish to her little pet, Shyloh.
Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Shraddha shared a video featuring her pet dog, Shyloh.
View this post on Instagram
In the video, Shraddha wore pink funky eye shades with “Happy Birthday” written on them to celebrate Shyloh’s birthday. She then tried to make her pet wear another pair of eyewear with the same message, but Shyloh barked instead, leaving Shraddha amused.
Later, she requests a kiss from him, and Shyloh sweetly licks her cheeks. In response, Shraddha tries to give him “Aamras”, but her pet walks away, leaving the actress visibly astonished.
“Chota Babu attitude ya kissie deta hai Happy Bday Shyloh,” she wrote in the caption.
Shortly after the post was shared, fans flooded the comments section with their reactions.
One fan commented, “Finally, he’s part of the Kapoor family,” while another fan exclaimed. “OMG!!! This is the cutest video I’ve seen today. It totally made my day,” expressed a third fan. Others were also seen dropping funny and quirky comments on Shraddha’s post.
