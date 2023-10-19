Shraddha Kapoor channels her 'jadoo' mode, Hrithik Roshan says he'll pass on the message

ANI
Mumbai, October 19
Sunlight exposure is an essential source of vitamin D and our Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor swears by it.
On Thursday, she dropped her sunkissed selfies. More than the images, it was her caption that caught everyone's attention.
"Need dhoop like Jaadoo," Shraddha captioned the post, referring to the alien in Hrithik Roshan's 'Koi Mil Gaya', who sourced his power from sunlight.
Hrithik Roshan was quick to comment on the post. The actor wrote, "He is coming . Will tell him :)."
An excited Shraddha further commented on Hrithik's reply. Expressing her curiosity, she wrote, "@hrithikroshan For real??? When what where tell tell tell !!!"
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
As soon as Shraddha dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions.
"You are a magician, why do you have a magical sunshine," a social media user commented.
"Hahah love that Jadoo thing," another one wrote.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be seen reuniting with Rajkumar Rao in 'Stree 2'. The film recently went on floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.
Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai in April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel.
The sequel will be out in theatres in August 2024. Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana will also feature in the horror-comedy drama.
Shraddha was last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the rom-com 'Tu Jhooti Main Makakar'.
